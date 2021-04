NEW DELHI

24 April 2021 04:23 IST

Former international umpire Suresh Kumar Thakur has died due to COVID-19-related complications, Hockey India said on Saturday.

He was 51 and passed away on Friday in Mohali.

Thakur had officiated in several international tournaments including the Four-Nation Tournament in Hamburg and the Azlan Shah Tournament in Kuala Lumpur.

