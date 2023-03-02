HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Hero of the day Lyon’s message ‘learn from Pujara’

India a quality team and it’s a challenge to play against it, says star spinner 

March 02, 2023 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - Indore

S. Dinakar
Celebration time: Nathan Lyon, extreme right, is mobbed by teammates after claiming one of his eight wickets at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on Thursday,

Celebration time: Nathan Lyon, extreme right, is mobbed by teammates after claiming one of his eight wickets at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on Thursday, | Photo Credit: R.V. Moorthy

From a groundsman at Adelaide to one of the greatest spinners in the game, it has been a remarkable journey for Nathan Lyon. Even as he has grown in stature, Lyon has remained remarkably grounded, a kind of father figure to Australia’s young spin pack in India.

The 35-year-old off-spinner’s remarkable eight for 64 on the second day of the third Test here on Thursday, has provided Australia with a gilt-edged chance of victory. Patience is a spinner’s hallmark and, over his long journey, Lyon has worked diligently on his skill-set, adding new tricks.

Welcome break

Lyon said here after the day’s play, “After Delhi, the long break was good for team-building.” He called India “a quality team” and said it was “a challenge to play against them.”

Lyon bowled a variety of deliveries, but said, “Trusting my stock ball really helped.” Coming round-the-wicket opened up all forms of dismissals for him, Lyon said. The champion off-spinner said, “Steve Smith brought with him tactics to the team.”

On the remarkable catch at leg-slip by Smith off his bowling to dismiss a battling Cheteshwar Pujara, Lyon acknowledged, “Smith is the only one who could have taken that catch.”

Lyon lauded Pujara’s effort, “Pujara is not flashy, youngsters should learn defence from him.”

Talking about his formative years, Lyon said, “My dad told me to do my own work properly and let things fall in place. Stay calm and not be under any pressure.

On Usman Khawaja hurting himself while taking a fantastic catch to dismiss Shreyas Iyer, Lyon said, ‘Khawaja is most probably good to play.”

Think positive

Umesh Yadav, who bowled a searing spell of speed and reverse swing in the morning, said “I always come with a positive frame of mind, my strategy is to hit the deck hard and make the ball do the rest.”

Milestone man: Umesh Yadav celebrates taking his 100th Test wicket on Indian soil.

Milestone man: Umesh Yadav celebrates taking his 100th Test wicket on Indian soil. | Photo Credit: R.V. Moorthy

On the challenges of bowling on Indian pitches for a fast bowler, Umesh said, “I have bowled so much in India that my body and mind have got accustomed to bowling in these conditions.”

About India defending 76 on Friday, he said, “We have to remain positive and give our best.”

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.