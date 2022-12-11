Henderson decides to quit as Cricket Australia chief; Baird to replace him next year

December 11, 2022 10:59 pm | Updated 10:59 pm IST - Melbourne

Mike Baird will face many challenges next year, including a new TV rights deal and payment agreement with players

PTI

Former New South Wales premier Mike Baird will take over as the Cricket Australia chairman after Lachlan Henderson on Sunday decided to step down due to "work commitments".

Henderson said he is unable to give time to the top job due to his recent appointment as CEO of health insurance provided HBF in Perth.

"The new role I've taken in my home city Perth will make it difficult to devote the time required as Chair, so I have decided this is the right time to hand over the role," Henderson was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

Henderson had taken over the reins from interim chair Richard Freudenstein in February this year after the resignation of Earl Eddings.

Current Board member Baird has received the unanimous endorsement from fellow CA directors and state chairs to take up the charge next February, making him the fourth chair in less than 18 months.

The 54-year-old Baird has served as NSW Premier from 2014 to 2017 and joined the CA board in 2020.

Baird will face many challenges next year, including a new TV rights deal and payment agreement with players.

"Lachlan (Henderson) has made a great contribution as Chair and I'm delighted he will continue to provide his considerable business and cricket expertise on the CA Board," he said.

"It is an honour to take such an important role in Australian cricket at a time when so much exciting work is being done to grow our national sport and take it forward.

"I'm pleased to have the chance to work even more closely with CEO Nick Hockley and his team and all those working across Australian cricket."

Henderson's announcement comes just a few days after David Warner's decision to withdraw his bid to overturn his leadership ban.

During his short tenure, Henderson oversaw some crucial developments, including the elevation of Andrew McDonald as Australia's chief coach following the unceremonious exit of Justin Langer.

