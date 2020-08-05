Heat, humidity, sandstorms — Raina ready for UAE

Suresh Raina feels that players will have to deal with unique challenges in this year’s Indian Premier League to be held in the UAE from September 19.

“Right now, it’s humid in Dubai, the weather is 40 degrees Celsius, there are sandstorms,” said Raina during the launch of the WTF Sports app. The Chennai Super Kings mainstay and India women’s T20I captain Harmanpreet Kaur were unveiled as ambassadors of the fantasy gaming platform.

“Luckily, we are going early to the UAE. The best thing in Dubai is you don't have logistical problems. It is 45 minutes from Dubai to Abu Dhabi, if you go from there to Sharjah, it's 40 minutes. In a way, we will have more rest and more time to plan our things,” Raina added.

The 33-year-old — the highest run-getter for CSK and second highest in the IPL overall — said that players will need to be in a good mental space, given that they are playing after such a long break.

“It will be very, very interesting to see how players are thinking because of the circumstances… a lot of protocols. I believe all the [COVID-19] tests will be done before the IPL and we will be in a good frame of mind since we have been sitting at home for the last five months. Everyone is going to enjoy the game and when you enjoy the game you will have the best sporting event.”

Harmanpreet said she was looking forward to the Women's T20 Challenge. “I hope we play good cricket and entertain everybody.”