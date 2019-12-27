Head’s century puts Australia in command

Australia snatched two early wickets on Friday to leave New Zealand facing an uphill battle to stay in the second Test as it chased the home team's 467, built on the back of a gritty 114 from Travis Head.

At the close on day two, the Black Caps were 44 for two with Tom Latham not out nine and Ross Taylor on two as a series defeat looms.

Quick blows

Captain Kane Williamson lasted only 14 balls, skying a James Pattinson delivery to wicketkeeper Tim Paine on nine, while Tom Blundell, called up for the out-of-form Jeet Raval, was out to Pat Cummins for 15.

The visitors need to win to square the three-match series after crashing by 296 runs in the opening day-night clash in Perth.

Australia looked in complete control at tea on 431 for five, but then collapsed to 467 all out within nine overs of the re-start.

Skipper Paine departed for 79 seven balls after tea, with Mitchell Starc gone soon after for one. Head, Cummins and Nathan Lyon rapidly followed with Neil Wagner and Tim Southee doing the damage.

Australia started the day at 257 for four with Steve Smith on 77 and Head 25.

Head came into the match under pressure after a lean spell, but silenced his critics with his second Test century, reaching three figures off 222 balls.

“It's very nice to contribute. It's pretty cool to score a Boxing Day hundred, nice to get my opportunity,” said Head, adding that Paine counter-attacking when he came in helped.

It was a patient innings from the 25-year-old, who scored his only other century (161) against Sri Lanka in Canberra.

After reaching his ton he began hitting out and finally fell to a Wagner full toss, slicing it to Mitchell Santner.

He was ably supported by the impressive Paine, who played an array of shots to notch up his seventh Test half-century off just 72 balls.

The 35-year-old had a golden opportunity to score a maiden ton, but he blew it, out lbw to Wagner after a review.

That brought Starc to the crease, but he lasted just three balls before spooning a Southee delivery to Williamson at mid-off. Cummins and Lyon managed just one run between them with Pattinson left not out 14.