GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Head slays Scotland in rapid Australia T20 win

Opener Head blitzed five sixes and 12 fours as Australia set the highest-ever T20 international first powerplay score of 113/1 for the opening six overs

Published - September 04, 2024 11:01 pm IST - Edinburgh

AFP
Australia’s Travis Head hits a four during the first T20 International Series Cricket match in Edinburgh, Scotland, Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024.

Australia’s Travis Head hits a four during the first T20 International Series Cricket match in Edinburgh, Scotland, Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

Travis Head smashed 80 off 25 balls as Australia chased down Scotland's 154 to win Wednesday's T20 international in Edinburgh inside 10 overs.

Opener Head blitzed five sixes and 12 fours as Australia set the highest-ever T20 international first powerplay score of 113/1 for the opening six overs.

The tourists had lost a wicket without a run on the board as Jake Fraser-McGurk fell to a three-ball duck.

But Head and captain Mitchell Marsh bludgeoned the Scotland attack.

Marsh smashed 30 off one over from Jack Jarvis, while Head reached his half century from just 17 balls.

Both fell to Mark Watt in the seventh over but by then the damage had already been done.

Wicketkeeper Josh Inglis was able to pick up the baton as his quick-fire unbeaten 27 helped earn Australia a seven-wicket victory with 62 balls to spare.

Earlier, George Munsey top scored for Scotland with 28.

Sean Abbott was the pick of the Australia bowlers with three for 39.

Scotland 154/9 in 20 overs (George Munsey 28; Sean Abbott 3-39) v Australia 156/3 in 9.4 overs (Travis Head 80, Mitchell Marsh 39; Mark Watt 2-13)

Toss: Australia

Result: Australia won by 7 wickets

kca/jc

Published - September 04, 2024 11:01 pm IST

Related Topics

cricket / sport

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.