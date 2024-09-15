He is very strategic... always has a plan: Usman Khawaja hails R. Ashwin ahead of Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Australia opener Usman Khawaja heaped praise on legendary India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and said that the 37-year-old always has a plan and is very strategic.

In the upcoming days, Australia will take on India in the prestigious Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Ashwin has stunning numbers against Australia, he played 22 Test matches and 42 innings against the Aussies, in which he picked up 114 wickets at an economy rate of 2.70.

While playing 10 Test matches on Aussie soil, Ashwin bagged 39 wickets at an economy rate of 2.93. The most awaited Border-Gavaskar series between India and Australia will begin on November 22, with the first Test at Perth.

Over the years, India has regained an upper hand over Australia in the series. India has won its previous four series against Australia in a row, including two wins in Australia in the 2018-19 and 2020-21 seasons. This has made India a much more successful side in the series, with India winning the BGT 10 times and Australia winning it five times, with their last series win coming in during the 2014-15 season.

Their last series win in India was in 2004-05. Speaking to Star Sports, Khawaja lauded Ashwin for always staying a step ahead in the game. The Aussie batter further added that he respects the Indian spinner's "cricketing brain"."Ravi is a very good bowler. He is very strategic, he always has a plan.

He always tries to figure it out. He is trying to get ahead of the game, one step ahead of the game, which I respect. I respect his cricketing brain. It's always cool to play against, yeah I look forward to the challenge," Khawaja said.

Ashwin made his Test debut in 2011 against the West Indies. Following that, he has 100 long-format matches and 189 innings, in which he has scalped 516 wickets at an economy rate of 2.81. The second Test, scheduled for December 6 to 10 at Adelaide Oval, will feature the exciting day-night format under the stadium's lights.

After that, fans will turn their attention to The Gabba in Brisbane for the third Test, which will be held from December 14 to 18. The customary Boxing Day Test, set for December 26 to 30 at Melbourne's storied Melbourne Cricket Ground, will bring the series to its penultimate stage. The fifth and final Test, to take place at the Sydney Cricket Ground from January 3 to 7, will serve as the series climax, promising a dramatic conclusion to an exciting contest.