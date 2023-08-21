HamberMenu
World Cup ties in Hyderabad as scheduled

August 21, 2023 06:45 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST

V. V. Subrahmanyam

HYDERABAD

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has informed the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) that it would not be feasible to change the schedule of the World Cup matches to be held in Hyderabad on October 9 and 10.

In response to a communication from the HCA, seeking a reconsideration of the schedule featuring two back-to-back matches to be hosted given the logistics involved with security aspect being the main concern, the BCCI has said it will be difficult for it to make any changes as that will also mean handling a lot of difficult things for it.

“So, we have decided to go ahead with the matches as scheduled originally and the Commissioner of Police has assured that all security arrangements will be made for successfully hosting the two matches,” a senior official of the HCA involved on the organisational front informed The Hindu’ on Monday.

