HCA president Azharuddin easing into new role

For former India captain Mohd. Azharuddin life has come a full circle.

Out in the wilderness following match-fixing charges, the 56-year-old Azhar is now duly-elected Hyderabad Cricket Association president involved in the preparations for the India-West Indies T20 International here on Friday.

“All that is in the past now. I can't keep thinking about that (the ban)," says Azhar in his president's chambers at the stadium.

“It’s an honour to walk onto the ground as HCA president. It also means facing fresh challenges. I was trained to be a cricketer, not an administrator," he says in a chat with The Hindu.

"I never thought of such a role when I was playing. But, I decided to take the plunge with the primary objective of giving the game and the players a new direction," Azhar said.

Which is more challenging - player or administrator?

"There have been a few hiccups in the new role. But, slowly I am getting used to crossing the hurdles. Luckily, I have an experienced team of office-bearers," he said.

Earlier, the Northern Stand named after him was formally inaugurated before the match in the presence of V.V.S. Laxman and S.L. Venkatapathi Raju among others.

"These are things that make you look back with a sense of pride, of having achieved something as a player," Azhar said.

What is the road ahead? "I want my second innings to be remembered for good things. It is great to have Sourav (Ganguly, who made his Test debut under him) as BCCI chief and myself here in this role.

“I know what a cricketer at any level needs, having played at the highest level. My emphasis will be on producing India players," Azhar signed off.