HCA members flag various issues in the association

There are a lot of shortcomings, corruption, misuse of power and unfair selections, says Shivlal Yadav

Voice of dissent: Arshad Ayub, N. Shivlal Yadav, T. Seshnarayan and R. Devaraj at a media briefing in Hyderabad on Monday. | Photo Credit: V.V. SUBRAHMANYAM

“There are a lot of shortcomings, corruption, misuse of power and the selections were not fair at all in the Hyderabad Cricket Association,” alleged former BCCI president and India off-spinner N. Shivlal Yadav.

Shivlal - addressing the media here on Monday along with former India cricketer Arshad Ayub, ex-HCA secretary T. Seshnarayan, and former HCA treasurer Devaraj - said senior HCA members like him were repeatedly bringing to the public’s notice about these issues.

“Our whole objective is that players should not suffer. And, the performances of the Hyderabad teams in the recent past show there is a dip and that the players are getting affected,” he said.

On whether there is a way to sort out the issues, Shivlal said that the current HCA president (Mohd Azharuddin) doesn’t want to talk to them.

“Before the elections, he used to talk almost daily with us and promised so many things to do,” he said. “There is a feeling of betrayal and being let down by his actions in the HCA now.

“We expected so much from him. But, he is showing an authoritarian attitude which is not acceptable at all,” Shivlal said.

“We cannot keep quiet despite threats of police complaints lodged against the members including the Apex Council members,” he said.

Arshad alleged that Azhar was going beyond the powers vested with the HCA president. “He is heading all the committees and making all the appointments,” he added.

“It is a pity that the annual leagues in different divisions have not even started till now. One wonders what purpose was served by hosting a T20 tournament recently,” Arshad said.

Seshnarayan said that the HCA elections were due in September and they should be held as per the Supreme Court guidelines.

“One month before the term of the ruling group ends, a Returning Officer, who must be a former Election Commissioner, should be appointed,” he said.