Vijay Hazare Trophy to begin on February 20

MUMBAI

06 February 2021 22:48 IST

The six group stages will be held at Surat, Indore, Bengaluru, Jaipur, Kolkata and Chennai.

The inter-State one-day cricket tournament for the Vijay Hazare Trophy will be played in seven cities from February 20 to March 14.

While the venue for the knockouts is yet to be finalised, the six group stages will be held at Surat, Indore, Bengaluru, Jaipur, Kolkata and Chennai. From the venues that hosted the Mushtaq Ali Trophy last month, Mumbai and Vadodara have been replaced with Surat and Jaipur.

The groups: Group A (Surat): Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Hyderabad, Tripura, Baroda, Goa.

Group B (Indore): Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Andhra Pradesh.

Group C (Bengaluru): Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Odisha, Railways, Bihar.

Group D (Jaipur): Delhi, Mumbai, Maharashtra, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Pondicherry.

Group E (Kolkata): Bengal, Services, Jammu & Kashmir, Saurashtra, Haryana, Chandigarh.

Plate (Chennai): Uttarakhand, Assam, Nagaland, Meghalaya, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Sikkim.

The dates: League stage: Feb. 20 to March 1; Knockouts: March 7 to 14.