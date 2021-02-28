Hazare Trophy | Tamil Nadu misses the bus on NRR

On the rampage: Ricky Bhui’s unbeaten half-century was laced with five boundaries and as many sixes. File Photo.

Andhra’s audacious chase against Vidarbha helps it top Group-B and qualify for quarterfinals

On an exciting final day of the league stage, Andhra pipped Tamil Nadu and Jharkhand on net run rate (NRR) to top Elite Group-B and qualify for the quarterfinals of the Vijay Hazare Trophy on Sunday.

Audacious effort

Even as Tamil Nadu chased down Vidarbha’s total of 150 in 11.2 overs to post a five-wicket win, Andhra produced an even more audacious effort as it chased Jharkhand’s 139 in just 9.5 overs to end the league stage with 12 points with an NRR of +0.732 while Tamil Nadu had a NRR of +0.652.

Asked to bat, Vidarbha was skittled out for 150 thanks to three-wicket hauls from off-spinner B. Aparajith (3/10) and medium-pacers J. Kousik (3/22) and M. Mohammed (3/33).

In reply, N. Jagadeesan led the way with an 18-ball 48 (4x4, 4x6) before Mohammed chipped in with an unbeaten 37 off 14 balls (3x4, 3x6) to help TN reach the target in quick time.

In the other match, Andhra medium-pacer M. Harishankar Reddy justified his team’s decision to field by scalping four-wickets (4/39) as Jharkhand was bowled out for just 139.

Opening partnership

Needing to get the job done quickly, openers Ashwin Hebbar (44, 18b, 4x4, 4x6) and Ricky Bhui (57 n.o., 5x4, 5x6) went on the rampage, adding 82 runs in just 5.5 overs.

Bhui ensured he stayed unbeaten and shocked Jharkhand which was leading the table heading into this match with a NRR of +1.399.

Tamil Nadu coach D. Vasu said, “We produced a clinical effort today, but it wasn’t enough in the end. A case of so near, yet so far.

“Overall, it was a good season for us and every player delivered when given an opportunity and we just need to build on this for our big goal which is winning the Ranji Trophy.”