Hayden lauds Samson's IPL show, says he is handling both spin and pace with finesse

May 08, 2024 11:51 am | Updated 11:51 am IST - New Delhi

PTI

Rajasthan Royals batter Sanju Samson plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on May 7, 2024. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

Former Australian opener Mathew Hayden is mighty impressed with the IPL performance of Sanju Samson and has lauded the T20 World Cup-bound power-hitter for "handling both spin and pace with finesse".

Samson was in his elements on Tuesday when he nearly guided Rajasthan Royals to a win over Delhi Capitals with his 86-run knock. The visitors eventually fell short by 20 runs. He is currently third on the top-scorers chart with 471 runs in 11 matches so far.

"Sanju Samson was batting like a dream, scoring 86 off 46 balls. He's proven his worth time and again...Throughout the tournament, he's been a master blaster, handling both spin and pace with finesse," Hayden told Star Sports.

"He times his innings well. He's got the power. And the power is a big thing in T20 cricket. Yet, what stands out is his commitment to his team. He just needed a bit of luck, especially towards the end of the match," he added.

Samson, who is the captain of Rajasthan Royals, has taken the second wicketkeeper's slot in the Indian team for the T20 World Cup starting June 1 in the Americas.

Former India cricketer Varun Aaron also praised his performance.

"I think Sanju Samson has been batting really well. Bowlers are keen on dismissing him, evident from their reluctance to bowl bouncers despite being allowed two per over in this IPL.

"Interestingly, the over he got out, Khaleel Ahmed bowled the first bouncer to him in the match. This seemed to disrupt his footwork, as the subsequent wide slow ball, which he typically dispatches for six over covers, resulted in his dismissal," he said.

