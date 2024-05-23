Haven't applied, won't apply for India coach's job: Andy Flower

Royal Challengers Bengaluru head coach Andy Flower has no plans of throwing his hat in the ring for the India coach's job, the former Zimbabwe skipper confirmed after his team's exit from the IPL play-offs.

Rahul Dravid won't be continuing after the T20 World Cup and BCCI has invited fresh applications with May 27 being the deadline.

"I haven't applied. I won't be applying. I am happy with my involvement in the franchise game at the moment," the 56-year Flower said at a press conference on Wednesday.

Gautam Gambhir is believed to have been sounded out but neither the former India opener nor the BCCI brass have confirmed the development.

Flower, who was a successful red-ball coach for England, had guided the Alastair Cook-led team to a Test series win in India back in 2012.

Flower had earlier coached Lucknow Super Giants and is also part of various other franchises across the globe. he said 10 months a year for a national team isn't something that he is considering at this point.

"It's fascinating stuff and I'm working with some amazing organisations so I'm really happy with that at the moment," he said.

