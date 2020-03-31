Have to educate people and save lives: Yuvraj Singh

As the world strives to cope with the COVID-19 virus, Yuvraj Singh, having been through spells of fear and dreadful solitude, speaks to The Hindu on how to stay positive and the need to be extremely disciplined.

Your views on the current situation in the world following a lockdown...

It’s heartbreaking to see so many people dying all over the world. People, rather than panicking, should visit the official health sites (WHO and Union Health Ministry) to really understand what the disease is. I was also very scared in the beginning (of cancer) but then I got the right information, went to the right doctor and hospital. There is rampant misinformation about the virus on social media. First of all people need to stop reading (social media) and look for correct information.

How much have you understood from various official campaigns?

Kids and middle-aged people should avoid hugging their parents (over 60 years) and grandparents. It is your responsibility not to spread the virus. My heart bleeds for the migrant workers because they are very susceptible to catch the virus. We have to guide and protect them. We have to educate people in rural areas.

Don’t you think each individual matters in this fight?

Yes. People often remark ‘How much will my one vote matter.’ If everyone begins to have this attitude, then what if five lakh people say how would an individual vote matter. In effect, it would mean five lakh people will miss sending the right information to others. We have to save lives.

How are you coping with it?

Everybody has to find a routine to follow. Can’t keep brooding. If you do that, eventually you will get bogged down. I begin with a gym training (in the house). If you don’t have a gym, start doing exercises at home. Do lots of reading. You can do yoga, meditation, rather than mourn at the situation.

Your experience of the lockdown?

I have seen stars for the first time since I started living in Delhi. No air pollution and no noise pollution. We must take a pledge now that, when things improve, I won’t take my car out for a day, spend a day with the family, respect Mother Earth, plant trees, etc. [We need to] Cut down on creating pollution of any kind.

On the cricket front do you see anything amiss from your time?

Today, the youngsters get such (lucrative) IPL contracts even before playing for India that they don’t want to play four-day cricket. The attitude towards four-day cricket and Test cricket is very poor.

How do you view the recent struggles witnessed by Rishabh Pant and Prithvi Shaw?

They play under lot of pressure. I keep speaking to Rishabh. Prithvi is a great talent. But there are too many expectations from them. Lot of noise when they fail. Too much of scrutiny. I think we need to give them some time because they are the future.

How to deal with Pant and Shaw then?

Coaches and seniors have to be in touch with them constantly and tell them there are certain things they can’t do on and off the field. They really need guidance because they are at a fragile stage. They can either become great players or their careers could break.