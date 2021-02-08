Ind vs Aus | Have fought back very well: Ashwin

With India needing 381 on the final day, R. Ashwin said the team has fought back well over the last two days and felt confident of a good show on Tuesday.
The off-spinner, who picked up his 28th five-wicket haul and third at his home ground, also said the toss has played a significant role in the match.
“When I saw the wicket, I believed it would be a good one to bat on. But I thought it would do a bit more on the first day than what it did. It was really flat and it was a crucial toss [to lose] for us,” said the 34-year-old.
“But I think we fought back very well yesterday and today [Sunday and Monday]. If we can have a good fifth day, we will be happy to win this Test,” he added.
Surprised
Ashwin also said he was surprised by the deterioration of the SG ball over the innings, with the seam unravelling after 40 overs, saying it was “bizarre” and not something he has seen often.
Speaking about his partnership with fellow Tamil Nadu player Washington Sundar, Ashwin said, “We believed we could wipe out the follow-on and go on big because we have played on pitches here. We got nicely settled in, but I got one that bounced a bit high.
“Washington is a fantastic batsman. I think a lot of people, going by the T20 format, where he plays at No. 7, don't recognise the batting talent. He is quite special,” he added.
