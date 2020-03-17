Hat-trick by Parthiban; Ashwin’s effort in vain

Medium-pacer J. Parthiban picked up five wickets, including a hat-trick, as Chennai P&T Audit notched up a five-wicket win over Netaji CC in the TNCA fifth division A-zone recently.

In fourth division A-zone, MRC-B’s left-arm spinner R. Ashwin took six wickets, but his effort went in vain as National RC won by one wicket.

The scores:

IV-A: MUC 165 in 49.1 overs (L. Pradheep Vishal 43, I. Vetrivel 33, S. Thulasi Rami 32, G.M. Ezhil Vannan 4/35) lost to Purasawalkam 166/3 in 29.1 overs (Rahul Ayyappan Harish 72 n.o., S. Jawahar Ganesh 33).

YMA 185 in 49.2 overs (R.M. Karthick 51, G. Venkat 3/48, S. Santhosh Kumar 3/62) lost to Gandhi Nagar Starlets 189/5 in 45.1 overs (B. Arun Kumar 68, S. Santhosh Kumar 38 n.o.).

MRC-B 148 in 48 overs (R. Prabhu Dhev 47, T. Ashwin Kumar 3/14, M. Manikandan 3/23) lost to National RC 151/9 in 45.1 overs (J. Tamilselvan 31, R. Ashwin 6/52).

Social 111 in 41 overs (R. Raguram 3/30, V. Naresh Babu 3/34) lost to Park Town 113/0 in 19.1 overs (K. Mani Bharathy 56 n.o., K. Aravind Ramanan 45 n.o.).

IV-B: Bharathi SC 170 in 48.1 overs (Krish Jain 46, R.I. Sanjay Soorya 43, M. Ved Prakash Raja 39, N. Jayaraman 4/36, S. Harish 3/29) bt Jubilee 135 in 47.5 overs (Anirudh Kasthuri 53, R.I. Sanjay Soorya 5/34).

IV-C: Cosmopolitan Club 216 in 48 overs (Siddanth Venkatesh 53, K.S. Siddarth 35, N. Aakaash Sharma 31) bt Bharathi 188 in 44.2 overs (N.K. Pramoth 58, H. Aadithya Narayanan 39, Aashish Nowrath A. Sharma 3/42, K.S. Siddarth 3/31).

V-A: GTUC 208 in 49.2 overs (S. Sai Akash 54, S. Nikhil Viswanath 39, S. Rajiv 34, S. Sachin 4/27) lost to Kamyuth Club 211/4 in 31.1 overs (P. Lithish Kumar 76 n.o., V. Tharun Kumar 56, S. Sachin 33 n.o.).

Gems 174 in 50 overs (R. Sandeep Kumar 54, S. Maran 3/40, S. Jayanth 3/27) lost to Friends XI 175/6 in 43.1 overs (S. Jayanth 48, K.T.A. Madhava Prasad 34, N. Raghavendran 4/58).

Netaji 79 in 38.5 overs (J. Parthiban 5/31, V. Mohan Raj 3/27) lost to Chennai P&T Audit RC 80/5 in 31 overs (P. Gokul Krishnamoorthy 3/15).

Youth Centre 219 in 47.4 overs (Hussain J. Darbar 82, Hakimuddin K. Sariya 72, Dinesh Rex Fernandez 4/64, Varun Gopalan 3/37) lost to St. Mary’s 222/7 in 47.5 overs (S. Yugesh 49, Dinesh Rex Fernandez 43 n.o., M.N. Karthik 37).

Gandhi 265/8 in 50 overs (S.L. Lawrence Nova 92, A. Gangadharan 57, A. Rudhresh 45, A.V. Vignesh 3/54) bt Vepery 263/9 in 50 overs (M. Senthil Vadivel Raj 69, R. Poovarasan 39, M. Pradeep 4/69, Arunkumar Kodagaran 3/43).

VI-A: Bank of India 62 in 21.2 overs (D. Krishna Kumar 4/4, U. Gunaseelan 3/15) lost to Ashok Leyland 64/0 in 6.3 overs (S. Gopal 36 n.o.).

VI-B: Madras Fertilisers 196/7 in 30 overs (Johnson Peter Xavier 91, A. Mohammed Asif Iqbal 33) lost to Amar 200/6 in 29.4 overs (R. Amar Shetty 43, V. Prasath 40, G. Suresh 32, Mohammed Asif Iqbal 3/45).