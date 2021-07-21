Haseeb, Umesh shine on day 2

Telling spell: Umesh prised out three County Select batsmen, including skipper Rhodes with a beauty.

DURHAM

21 July 2021 23:53 IST

Umesh Yadav was the pick, taking three for 22 in 15 overs

Haseeb Hameed celebrated his recall to the England Test team with a century on the second day of the warm-up game between County Select XI and Indians here on Wednesday. Opener Haseeb hit 13 boundaries in his 112 off 246 balls as the hosts made 206 for seven in reply to the visitors’ 311.

Haseeb, who shared a 75-run stand for the fifth wicket with Lyndon James (27), was caught behind by K.L. Rahul off Shardul Thakur. Washington Sundar, batting at No. 4, was dismissed for one by Mohammed Siraj.

Umesh Yadav was the pick, taking three for 22 in 15 overs. The pacer castled County Select skipper Will Rhodes with a beauty. Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja took a wicket each.

Kohli back at the nets

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli, who skipped the warm-up game due to a niggle, was back at the nets and was involved in a full-fledged batting session.

Shubman Gill, out of the Test series against England with shin splints, has returned home. He is expected to go to the NCA in Bengaluru for rehabilitation.

The scores: Indians 311 in 93 overs (K.L. Rahul retd. out 101, Ravindra Jadeja 75, Craig Miles 4/45) vs County Select XI 206/7 in 79 overs (Haseeb Hameed 112, Umesh Yadav 3/22).