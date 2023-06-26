Hasaranga becomes first ODI spinner to take three consecutive 5-wicket hauls

June 26, 2023 09:42 am | Updated 09:50 am IST - Bulawayo (Zimbabwe)

Wanindu Hasaranga of Sri Lanka achieved a remarkable feat in cricket by becoming the first spinner and second overall player in history to take three consecutive 5-wicket hauls in One Day Internationals (ODIs).

With Hasaranga's remarkable performance of 5-wicket hauls, Sri Lanka bundled out Ireland at 192 to secure the Super Six spot after defeating Ireland by 133 runs in their ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifiers match in Bulawayo on Sunday, June 25, 2023. He has taken six wickets by conceding only 24 runs in the match.

With this record, Hasaranga has placed himself equal to the legendary Pakistani bowler Waqar Younis after taking 5-wicket hauls in three consecutive one-day matches. In three outings, Hasaranga has bowling figures of 6/24, 5/13, and 5/79, whereas Waqar Younis achieved his record with 5/11, 5/16, and 5/52.

ADVERTISEMENT

Coming to the match, Ireland put Sri Lanka to bat first. The Sri Lankans scored 325 in their innings. Century from Karunaratne and knocks from Sadeera Samarawickrama (82 in 86 balls, with four boundaries), and Dhananjaya de Silva (42 in 35 balls, with four boundaries and a six) helped the one-time champions to a big total.

Mark Adair (4/46) and Barry McCarthy (3/56) were among the best bowlers for Ireland

.In the chase of 326 runs, Ireland was never a threat to Sri Lanka. They were reduced to 86/5 at one point. Harry Tector (33 in 35 balls) and Curtis Campher (39 in 31 balls) provided last hope to Ireland but their dismissals by the 20-over mark left the Men in Green on the verge of a massive defeat. Ireland's tail took the aggressive route but could not survive the guile of Hasaranga who finished with 5/79. Besides that, Maheesh Theekshana also took 2/29.

Ireland was bundled out for just 192 in 31 overs

Karunaratne earned the 'Player of the Match' award for his ton. With this result, Sri Lanka make it to the Super Six stage of the Qualifier while Ireland are out of the World Cup race. One-time champions are at the top with three wins in three matches and a total of six points. On the other hand, Ireland is yet to win a game, have lost all of their three matches. They are at fourth position.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.