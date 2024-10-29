Harshit Rana Interview | I have never been fazed about bowling against the best batters

At a glance, Harshit Rana satisfies all the prerequisites of the modern-day fast bowler. He cranks it up to the mid-140s (kph) on the speed gun, generates good bounce with his 6’2” frame, and moves the ball enough either way to keep the batter guessing. When playing cricket of the white-ball variety, he also has a cunning slower ball. And to complement it all, he has a fiery temperament that means he doesn’t shy away from offering a send-off once he has outsmarted the batter at the other end.

The 22-year-old has been around the scene for the last two years to exhibit these traits, but the process of fast-tracking him into the Indian set-up began in earnest once he excelled for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in this year’s Indian Premier League (IPL). He claimed 19 wickets in 13 matches to finish as joint-second-highest wicket-taker. More significantly, he often bowled the most demanding overs, standing up to the pressure that is intrinsic to a T20 contest.

With Gautam Gambhir, who served as KKR’s mentor during the IPL, going on to become India’s head coach, there has been no harm done to the pacer’s ambitions.

Since the IPL, the youngster has featured regularly in India’s white-ball squads. On Friday night, he ticked another box by earning selection in India’s 18-member contingent for the five-Test tour of Australia starting on November 22. This was after he had spent time with the Test team as a travelling reserve in the ongoing series against New Zealand. He celebrated the Test call-up by bagging his second five-wicket haul in First Class cricket, for Delhi against Assam in the Ranji Trophy, on Sunday in only his 10th appearance.

At the end of the day’s play in the domestic fixture, he spoke about the excitement of touring Australia, spending time with the Indian team in recent months and the role of coach Gautam Gambhir in his rise. Excerpts:

When did you find out about your selection for the tour of Australia?

I found out only when the team was announced on Friday (October 25). But I had a sense that I could be going to Australia because they had kept me with the team and were preparing me. Regarding how I feel, it is a very big thing for a player to be going to Australia. For my father, the dream is to see me play at Lord’s in England, but for me, it has always been Australia. The competitiveness and attitude that I have on the field, I like playing the kind of cricket that Australia does. I am very proud that my name features in the squad.

You have touched on the excitement of playing in Australia. Any favourite memories of watching cricket in Australia on television?

When I started playing cricket, I used to watch very less cricket on television. But I do remember the last Border-Gavaskar series in Australia (2020-21) where our players performed very well. That motivates me a lot to perform likewise when I play there. Other than that, when I was a child, my father would show me matches to make me understand how cricket is played there.

You were a travelling reserve with the Indian Test team recently. You have also been part of the white-ball squads. How has the overall experience been of spending time with the national team?

The experience has been great. Ever since the IPL finished, I have been mostly with the Indian team. The experience has not been related to cricket alone but about life overall, how a sportsperson builds his life. As a cricketer, I have grown a lot by being with the Indian team.

You have been getting to bowl to senior players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli at the nets. What are the inputs that you have had from bowling to them?

It feels very good to bowl to them in the nets, because they treat net sessions just like how they treat a match. Their intensity is very high. There is no room for mistakes there. You can’t do things normally. I have spoken to both Rohit and Virat. They have just told me to focus on the lengths to bowl. So that is what I focus on during net sessions.

What about the sessions with bowling coach Morne Morkel?

Morne gives a lot of attention to our bowling, whether it is while bowling to someone at nets or at single-wicket practice. He is very involved in what we do and what we have to do for every ball. That is a very good thing. We also have an idea then about what we have to look to do before every ball. At net sessions, he tells me one thing — that I should have a motive during every bowling session about what I am trying to do.

Like most young fast bowlers, you had your issues with injuries. How tough was that and how important was your father’s support?

Whatever I am is because of my father. During the injury phase, I broke down a lot. But my father was always there. He would always tell me that good things would happen... if not today, then tomorrow. And if it didn’t happen also, he would say that he is proud of me due to my hard work.

You are hoping to feature in all formats for India. Is there any specific guideline on workload that the team management has given?

The workload is being monitored by the management. I just want to play for India right now, whether it is a Test, ODI or T20I. Whatever I get, I want to play. If I get to play all three formats, I will happily play.

In terms of adjusting to different lengths for different formats, is that challenging as a young pacer?

That is always there. In T20s, the lengths are different and the variations are quite a lot. When it comes to red-ball or 50-over cricket, you have to stick to a particular spot. As a young bowler, that is something you always have to concentrate on: about how to bowl at one spot for long periods.

Pace and bounce are exciting aspects of playing in Australia. What are your preparations to hit the right lengths there and not get overexcited?

When I was with the team, I was regularly speaking to Bumrah and Siraj bhaiya. I was asking them about what lengths I should be hitting and what I should do if I play there. They give a very good idea and it is very helpful to talk to them.

You did very well in this year’s IPL. Does any sense of getting intimidated about bowling to top batters go away when you shine in IPL?

From the time I have been playing, my thing has always been to just give my best. A lot of very big batters have come up against me. I have never been fazed by the prospect of bowling to big batters.

How helpful has the backing from Gambhir as coach been?

Gautam bhaiya has always backed me. Whenever there is anything I feel I need to ask him, I go up to him and he always gives me the right guidance. At the IPL, I grew a lot under him. He has taught me a lot of things.

