Ranji Trophy | Harshit Rana is totally ready to play Test cricket: Delhi coach Sarandeep

Harshit Rana ticked almost all boxes in Delhi’s victory against Assam in the Ranji Trophy, underlining his readiness for the five-Test tour of Australia next month.

In a match that began a day after the pacer was named in India’s 18-member squad, the 22-year-old took five wickets in the first innings, scored a half-century at No. 8 and then delivered critical breakthroughs in the second essay to put Delhi on its way to a 10-wicket win.

Before Rana embarks on the high-profile tour of Australia, he is set to join the India squad for the third Test against New Zealand which begins in Mumbai on Friday. He was already with the India contingent as a travelling reserve for the first Test in Bengaluru before being released for Delhi’s game to get some overs under his belt in a match environment.

Delhi coach Sarandeep Singh, who is a former India selector, backed Rana to deliver for the national team. “Rana showed he is totally ready to play Test matches,” Sarandeep said on Tuesday.

“If India wants him to play (in Mumbai), I would love to see that. If he ends up playing a Test before going to Australia, then it is better for Harshit and India too.

“I told Rana before this game that he is on the verge of an opportunity for India and that he should take a five-for here. He got pumped up and delivered. He is ready to play right now.”