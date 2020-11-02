Cricket

Harris, Pucovski share biggest First Class stand in Australia

Harris and Pucovski.
AP Associated Press ADELAIDE 02 November 2020 04:08 IST
Updated: 02 November 2020 00:38 IST

Test batsman Marcus Harris and rising star Will Pucovski combined to record the biggest batting partnership in the history of Australia’s Sheffield Shield domestic First Class competition. The pair put on 486 in an opening partnership for Victoria against South Australia, breaking the 30-year-old record set by brothers Steve and Mark Waugh. The partnership finally ended when Harris was out for 239 on Sunday.

