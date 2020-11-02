Harris, Pucovski share biggest First Class stand in Australia

Harris and Pucovski.

ADELAIDE

02 November 2020 04:08 IST

Test batsman Marcus Harris and rising star Will Pucovski combined to record the biggest batting partnership in the history of Australia’s Sheffield Shield domestic First Class competition. The pair put on 486 in an opening partnership for Victoria against South Australia, breaking the 30-year-old record set by brothers Steve and Mark Waugh. The partnership finally ended when Harris was out for 239 on Sunday.

