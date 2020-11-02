Cricket

Harris, Pucovski share biggest First Class stand in Australia

Harris and Pucovski.  

Test batsman Marcus Harris and rising star Will Pucovski combined to record the biggest batting partnership in the history of Australia’s Sheffield Shield domestic First Class competition. The pair put on 486 in an opening partnership for Victoria against South Australia, breaking the 30-year-old record set by brothers Steve and Mark Waugh. The partnership finally ended when Harris was out for 239 on Sunday.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 2, 2020 4:08:28 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/cricket/harris-pucovski-share-biggest-first-class-stand-in-australia/article32999052.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY