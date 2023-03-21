ADVERTISEMENT

Harris and McGrath propel Warriorz into the playoffs

March 21, 2023 12:37 am | Updated 12:37 am IST - Mumbai

The former smashes a 41-ball 72 and the latter a 38-ball 57; the duo puts the UP innings back on the rails after it slips to 39 for three chasing Giants’ 178; Hemalatha , Gardner shine for Gujarat

Shayan Acharya

Timing it right: Harris put her best foot forward when Warriorz needed it the most.  | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI

UP Warriorz was reeling at 39 for three in five overs, chasing Gujarat Giants’ 178 for six, when Grace Harris (72, 41b, 7x4, 4x6) walked in. With compatriot Tahlia McGrath (57, 38b, 11x4) at the other end, Harris had the daunting task of rebuilding the innings.

And the duo once again lived up to the expectations at the Brabourne Stadium on Monday and forged a crucial 78-run stand, paving the way for Warriorz’ three-wicket win and ensuring a spot in the Women’s Premier League playoffs.

The win meant the end of the road for Gujarat Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore in the race for the playoffs.

After putting up a big total, riding on half-centuries by D. Hemalatha and Ashleigh Gardner, the Giants bowlers provided the team with a perfect start — dismissing Warriorz captain Alyssa Healy, Kiran Navgire and Devika Vaidya inside the PowerPlay — but the Aussie duo ensured that there were no further slip-ups.

Dealing in boundaries, both Harris and McGrath brought up their fifties in style as the Giants bowlers slowly lost their grip over the game. Warriorz needed seven off the final over and a calm Sophie Ecclestone sealed it with a boundary, and a ball to spare.

Though their bowlers gave Giants hope with early strikes, those efforts were not enough to save the team from crashing out.

