ADVERTISEMENT

Harmanpreet’s Mumbai Indians seals a playoffs berth in style

March 15, 2023 12:58 am | Updated March 16, 2023 07:35 am IST - MUMBAI

The skipper’s 30-ball 51 and opener Yastika’s 37-ball 44 pilot the side to 162 despite the best efforts of Giants’ Sneh and Gardner; Sciver-Brunt and Matthews scuttle the Gujarat chase with three wicket bursts

P.K. Ajith Kumar

Going ballistic: Harmanpreet hammered seven fours and two sixes in what proved a match-swinging knock.  | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI

Sometimes, some teams find ways to beat even the law of averages.

Mumbai Indians is doing that in the inaugural edition of the Women’s Premier League, in front of its adoring fans, who never stopped cheering them on at the top of their voices at the Brabourne Stadium on Tuesday night.

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led team stormed to its fifth win in a row, clinching a playoffs berth with three matches still remaining.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai Indians thrashed Gujarat Giants by 55 runs, after posting 162 for eight. Its innings was stifled a bit by what was possibly the finest show of fielding thus far at the WPL, as the Giants women flung themselves to stop the ball and plucked catches out of thin air.

Such catches normally win matches. But, not against this MI side.

Harmanpreet yet again led from the front. She played some delectable shots in her 30-ball 51 (7x4, 2x6). And Yastika Bhatia (44, 37b, 5x4, 1x6) earlier provided impetus at the start of the innings.

She once again showcased her wide array of shots, before she ran herself out, not entirely unexpectedly. Before that, she had stitched together a stand of 74 for the second wicket with Nat Sciver-Brunt (36, 31b, 5x4, 1x6).

For Giants, Harleen Deol stood out even on a night when many of her teammates fielded superbly. She sprinted across and took a two-handed diving catch at wide long-on.

An over before, she had run Humaira Kazi out with a direct hit from the deep. Earlier, Kim Garth had taken a blinder, running back from near the circle on the off to send back Amelia Kerr (19, 13b, 2x4) off left-arm spinner Tanuja Kanwar.

The Giants’ chase got off to a disastrous start, with Sophia Dunkley falling lbw to Sciver-Brunt, off the first ball of the innings. And the chase never got going. No Giants batter reached 25.

Purple Cap wearer Saika Ishaque went wicketless for the first time for MI, but that hardly mattered. The other bowlers put their hands up, as is often the case with quality sides.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US