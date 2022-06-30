Harmanpreet wants to lead by example

Her term as ODI captain begins today

Harmanpreet Kaur seems keen on taking a leaf out of Virat Kohli’s book. The skipper plans to raise the fitness level of the Indian women’s cricket team by setting an example.

India takes on Sri Lanka in the first ODI at Pallekele on Friday. It is her first match in the leadership role after she was named the ODI captain following the retirement of Mithali Raj from international cricket.

“I have set goals as a captain and fitness is very important,” she said. “As for skills as a player, we have coaches around us, but I want to set a goal for my team in fitness. I want to set an example and motivate them. The team’s fitness is something I really want to improve.”

Stress on fielding

Fielding is another area she would like to focus on. “If we could improve our fitness and fielding, I think we could be the best side,” Harmanpreet said.

She is enjoying captaincy. “I really enjoy this part because when I lead, I feel I am more involved in the game,” she said. “(When I am the captain) I always think about the game and that gives me lots of confidence.”

Need for more Tests

About ICC chairman Greg Barclay’s recent statement that he could not see women’s Tests evolving at any particular speed, Harmanpreet said she wanted to play more games in the longest format. She would like to have at least one Test in bilateral series.