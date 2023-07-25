Harmanpreet Kaur to miss two crucial games in Asian Games as ICC hands two-match suspension

July 25, 2023 07:16 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - Dubai

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on July 25 handed a two-match suspension to India women's team skipper Harmanpreet Kaur for her boorish behaviour during the third ODI against Bangladesh.

Harmanpreet was penalised for her outburst in Dhaka last week when she shattered the stumps after being adjudged leg before and publicly criticised the match officials.

“Harmanpreet Kaur has been suspended for the next two international matches following two separate breaches of the ICC Code of Conduct,” said the ICC in a statement.

The suspension could see Harmanpreet missing two crucial game of India's campaign at the Asian Games in September-October in Hangzhou, China.

Harmanrpreet was adjudged leg before off a Nahida Akter delivery while trying to sweep but she claimed that she got a bottom edge and in a fit of rage shattered the stumps before walking back to the pavilion.

Later at the post match presentation ceremony, she termed the level of umpiring as "pathetic" and also sarcastically mentioned the umpires too should be called to join the teams for the trophy handing-over ceremony.

Her rude behaviour had prompted Bangladesh skipper Nigar Sultana to walk away with her team and urge her Indian counterpart to learn some "manners".

Kaur was also fined 50% of her match fee for expressing dissent at an umpire's decision, a level 2 offence, and 25 percent match fee, which is a level 1 offence, for openly criticising the umpires.

"Kaur was fined 50% of her match fee for the Level 2 offence and received three demerit points on her disciplinary record.

"She was found guilty of breaching article 2.8 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, relating to “showing dissent at an umpire’s decision," the statement read.

The Indian captain admitted the offences and agreed to the sanctions proposed by Akhtar Ahmed of the ICC International Panel of Match Referees. Hence, there was no need for a formal hearing, and the penalties were implemented promptly.

A Level 2 breach typically carries a penalty ranging from 50 to 100 percent of the player's match fee, and three or four demerit points, while a Level 1 breach entails a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, up to a maximum penalty of 50 percent of the player's match fee, and one or two demerit points.

"In Kaur's instance, the accumulation of four demerit points converted to two suspension points, leading to her suspension from either one Test match or two ODIs or two T20Is, whichever comes first for the team," the ICC added.