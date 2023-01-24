Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma among notable gainers in women's T20I rankings

January 24, 2023 03:16 pm | Updated 03:16 pm IST - Dubai

Captain Harmanpreet Kaur jumped three places to reach the 11th position in the latest ICC women's T20I player rankings amid her stellar run in the ongoing tri-series in South Africa.

While Kaur's 35-ball 56 not out against the West Indies saw her knocking on the doors of world's top 10, all-rounder Deepti Sharma's knock of 33 in the preceding win against South Africa has taken her to a career-best 25th position.

Deepti has also moved up one place to second among all-rounders in the latest weekly update.

India opener Smriti Mandhana, who was named Player of the Match against the Windies for striking 74 not out off 51 balls, remains the top-ranked batter from her country in third position, earning nine rating points to reach 736 points.

Mandhana was ranked second in September last year and is now 24 points behind Beth Mooney in the list led by Tahlia McGrath with 814 points.

South Africa captain Sune Luus's scores of 29 and 30 in two matches see her move from 47th to 45th position. Chloe Tryon and Marizanne Kapp have also progressed.

In the T20I bowling rankings, South Africa's left-arm spinner Nonkululeko Mlaba has moved four places to a career-best fourth position after grabbing three wickets in two matches.

India's Sneh Rana is in the top 10, while Ayabonga Khaka (up four places to 16th), Rajeshwari Gayakwad (up 10 places to 18th) and Radha Yadav (up 12 places to 28th) are the other notable gainers.

In ODI player rankings, Australia batters Beth Mooney and Meg Lanning have advanced two places each to second and fifth positions, respectively, after helping their team complete a 3-0 whitewash of Pakistan in their ICC Women's Championship series.

Mooney was named Player of the Series after scores of 57 not out and 133 in the second and third match, while Lanning scored 67 and 72 the two times she batted.

Pakistan captain Bismah Maroof has gained three slots to reach 22nd position after aggregating 93 runs in the series, while Nida Dar has also gained three places to reach 32nd position.

In the bowling rankings, Australia spinner Ashleigh Gardner has moved up seven places to 13th after finishing with five wickets in the series and Ellyse Perry is up one place to 12th.

Alana King (up eight places to 32nd) and Darcie Brown (up two places to 40th) have also gained.

For Pakistan, Diana Baig (up one place to 23rd) and Fatima Sana (up three places to 29th) are the main gainers in the bowling rankings.

