Harmanpreet all for a points system to decide a multi-format series winner

Published - June 15, 2024 08:38 pm IST - BENGALURU

N. Sudarshan

India women’s national cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur at a training session ahead of the match against South Africa at the M Chinnaswamy stadium, in Bengluru, on June 15, 2024. | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR

India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur said a points-based system to decide a women’s multi-format cricket series winner will pump up motivation levels.

In recent times, India has played multi-format home series against both England and Australia, sans points. This will again be true of the series against South Africa, which begins with the ODIs here on Sunday, before moving to Chennai for the one-off Test and three T20Is.

In contrast, Australia and England play their women’s multi-format Ashes series with points, ensuring that every match carries a certain heft. This is particularly important for Tests, which don’t have a marquee championship like a World Cup to lead into and often suffers with a lack of context.

India, in fact, handsomely beat both England and Australia in the Tests last December, but lost the white-ball series against both sides. The absence of a points-based system meant that India couldn’t leverage the red-ball wins.

“I think it’s totally a BCCI or ICC thing,” Harmanpreet said on Saturday, ahead of the first ODI against South Africa. “But as players, if points are there, I think we are more pumped up. I think it will be more challenging and we will love to have them.”

