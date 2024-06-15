GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Harmanpreet all for a points system to decide a multi-format series winner

Published - June 15, 2024 08:38 pm IST - BENGALURU

N. Sudarshan
India women’s national cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur at a training session ahead of the match against South Africa at the M Chinnaswamy stadium, in Bengluru, on June 15, 2024.

India women’s national cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur at a training session ahead of the match against South Africa at the M Chinnaswamy stadium, in Bengluru, on June 15, 2024. | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR

India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur said a points-based system to decide a women’s multi-format cricket series winner will pump up motivation levels.

In recent times, India has played multi-format home series against both England and Australia, sans points. This will again be true of the series against South Africa, which begins with the ODIs here on Sunday, before moving to Chennai for the one-off Test and three T20Is.

In contrast, Australia and England play their women’s multi-format Ashes series with points, ensuring that every match carries a certain heft. This is particularly important for Tests, which don’t have a marquee championship like a World Cup to lead into and often suffers with a lack of context.

India, in fact, handsomely beat both England and Australia in the Tests last December, but lost the white-ball series against both sides. The absence of a points-based system meant that India couldn’t leverage the red-ball wins.

“I think it’s totally a BCCI or ICC thing,” Harmanpreet said on Saturday, ahead of the first ODI against South Africa. “But as players, if points are there, I think we are more pumped up. I think it will be more challenging and we will love to have them.”

Related Topics

cricket / sport / sports event

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.