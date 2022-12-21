Hardik, Surya and Shreyas set for contract upgrade

December 21, 2022 09:31 am | Updated 09:55 am IST - Mumbai:

Amol Karhadkar

India’s Suryakumar Yadav, left, and India’s Hardik Pandya, right, run between wickets during the second T20 international cricket match between England and India at Edgbaston in Birmingham, England, Saturday, July 9, 2022. File photo | Photo Credit: AP

Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya and Shreyas Iyer are set to be promoted in the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI’s) list of centrally contracted cricketers for 2022-23. The list is set to be ratified by the BCCI’s apex council during a virtual meeting on Wednesday evening.

The trio has been among India’s standout performers in various formats over the last 12 months. As a result, all three are set to be promoted from Grade C (₹1 crore) to Grade B (₹3 crore). Should Hardik be promoted to Grade A (₹5 crore) retainer category, it may be a bugle for his elevation as India’s permanent T20I captain later in the year.

ADVERTISEMENT

While Suryakumar was included in the contracts list for the first time last year, Hardik (Grade A to C) and Shreyas (B to C) were demoted for the last cycle.

It will be interesting to see if the apex council - during its first meeting after the induction of former India captains Dilip Vengsarkar and Shubhangi Kulkarni as Indian Cricketers’ Association representatives - discusses India’s semifinal exit from the T20 World Cup. The team’s performance review is yet to take place.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

BCCI

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US