Hardik, Surya and Shreyas set for contract upgrade

December 21, 2022 09:31 am | Updated 09:55 am IST - Mumbai:

Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya and Shreyas Iyer are set to be promoted in the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI’s) list of centrally contracted cricketers for 2022-23. The list is set to be ratified by the BCCI’s apex council during a virtual meeting on Wednesday evening.

The trio has been among India’s standout performers in various formats over the last 12 months. As a result, all three are set to be promoted from Grade C (₹1 crore) to Grade B (₹3 crore). Should Hardik be promoted to Grade A (₹5 crore) retainer category, it may be a bugle for his elevation as India’s permanent T20I captain later in the year.

While Suryakumar was included in the contracts list for the first time last year, Hardik (Grade A to C) and Shreyas (B to C) were demoted for the last cycle.

It will be interesting to see if the apex council - during its first meeting after the induction of former India captains Dilip Vengsarkar and Shubhangi Kulkarni as Indian Cricketers’ Association representatives - discusses India’s semifinal exit from the T20 World Cup. The team’s performance review is yet to take place.