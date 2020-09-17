Hardik says injury setback ‘a motivation’

Allrounder says he is in good shape, physically and mentally

Back from a lengthy injury layoff, Mumbai Indians’ star all-rounder Hardik Pandya said the setback motivated him to work harder and he is now in good shape both physically and mentally for the IPL starting September 19.

Pandya’s form will be crucial for defending champion Mumbai Indians, which will take on Chennai Super Kings in the lung-opener on September 19.

Matter of time

“The way I’m hitting the ball right now, the shape I’m in, the mental space I’m in, it is just a matter of time that I go and spend some time on the ground and I think things will come out pretty well,” Pandya said in a video posted by Mumbai Indians’ official Twitter handle.

“No matter how far I go from the game, no matter how long I stay out, when I come back, it has to be worth it. I have prepared very well and I think, great things are coming ahead,” the 26-year-old all-rounder added.

Last November, Pandya had undergone a back surgery in London.

Part of life

“In my life I have realised one thing that injuries would be with me. No one wants to get injured, but I accept the fact that what I do, injuries would be a part of it.

“Injuries have always kept me going, always kept me motivated. Actually taught me how much I have to put in the hard yards and the hard work has always increased, never decreased,” said the Baroda all-rounder.