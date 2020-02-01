Cricket

Hardik ruled out of New Zealand Test series: BCCI

India's Hardik Pandya. File

India's Hardik Pandya. File   | Photo Credit: K. Murali Kumar

“Hardik will be under rehab.”

Flamboyant India all-rounder Hardik Pandya was on Saturday ruled out of the upcoming Test series against New Zealand after failing to regain full fitness, the BCCI said.

Returning from a back surgery, Pandya last month flunked the bowling workload monitoring test, one of the mandatory requirements to be considered for selection.

“Team India all-rounder Hardik Pandya has been ruled out of the upcoming Test series against New Zealand. He travelled to London and was accompanied by NCA Head Physio Ashish Kaushik for a review by spinal surgeon Dr James Allibone,” BCCI secretary Jay Shah said in a statement.

“Hardik will be under rehab at the National Cricket Academy until he regains full match fitness,” he added.

