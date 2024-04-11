GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Hardik Pandya's stepbrother held for cheating cricketer of over ₹4 crore in business

Hardik, Krunal and Vaibhav Pandya co-own a polymer business in Mumbai, through which Vaibhav cheated the cricketers of profits

April 11, 2024 01:37 pm | Updated 01:37 pm IST - Mumbai

PTI
File picture of cricketer Hardik Pandya during a Mumbai Indians IPL match

File picture of cricketer Hardik Pandya during a Mumbai Indians IPL match | Photo Credit: PTI

The Mumbai police have arrested cricketer Hardik Pandya's stepbrother for allegedly cheating him and his brother Krunal in polymer business to the tune of more than ₹4 crore, an official said on Thursday.

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the city police arrested 37-year-old Vaibhav Pandya on Monday on the charges of criminal breach of trust, criminal intimidation, criminal conspiracy, forgery and other relevant sections, he said.

"The cricketer brothers along with their stepbrother set up a partnership-based firm in Mumbai and started polymer business in 2021. As per the partnership terms, the siblings invested 40% each, while Vaibhav invested 20% capital. It was decided that Vaibhav would handle daily operations of the business and the profits were distributed in the same ratio," the official said.

Why is Mumbai Indians’ captain Hardik Pandya getting booed at every venue? | In Focus podcast

"Vaibhav then set up another firm dealing in the same business without informing the cricketers and started the business. With this, he violated the partnership agreement," he said.

Due to the new company, the profits of the original partnership firm came down and caused a loss of approximately ₹3 crore, the official said.

During this period, he increased his own profit by 20 to 33% and caused loss to Hardik Pandya and his brother. Vaibhav also diverted funds from the partnership account to his own, which is around ₹1 crore, he added.

When he was confronted by the cricketer, he allegedly threatened to tarnish the latter's reputation, he said.

A complaint was lodged by the accountant of the cricketer at the Khar police station on Monday, based on which a case was registered and it was transferred to the EOW.

As the involvement of Vaibhav Pandya came to light in the crime, he was placed under arrest by the EOW officials on the same day, he said.

He was produced in a local court, which remanded him in police custody till Friday, he said.

Related Topics

cricket / fraud

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.