Hardik Pandya to lead in T20Is against New Zealand; Rohit, Rahul and Kohli rested

All-rounder Hardik Pandya was on October 31, 2022 named India’s captain for the three-match T20I series in New Zealand, starting November 18, while opener KL Rahul and keeper-batter Dinesh Karthik were rested as part of “workload management of players”.

Regular skipper Rohit Sharma, star batter Virat Kohli and off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin have also been rested for the New Zealand tour, where veteran Shikhar Dhawan will lead the side in the three-match ODI series.

The T20 series will begin four days after the conclusion of the ongoing T20 World Cup on November 18 in Wellington.The second match will be played on November 20 in Mount Maunganui, while the series will conclude on November 22 in Napier.

The ODI series will begin on November 25 (Auckland), followed by matches on November 27 (Hamilton) and November 30 (Christchurch). Selection Committee Chairman Chetan Sharma also announced squads for the Bangladesh tour, where the team will play three ODIs and two Tests.

This is the first time that the BCCI has announced four squads at the same time.

Rohit Sharma will lead the side in Bangladesh, where Kohli and Ashwin will also play.

“Nobody asked for rest. All the decisions are part of workload management of players. We have reports from the medical team on who to give rest when and how to manage them,” Sharma said during a virtual media interaction.

Squad for NZ T20Is:

Hardik Pandya (C), Rishabh Pant (vc & wk), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Surya Kumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson (wk), W Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Mohd. Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik.

Squad for NZ ODIs:

Shikhar Dhawan (C), Rishabh Pant (vc & wk), Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Surya Kumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson (wk), W Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Shahbaz Ahmed, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Sen, Umran Malik.

Squad for Bangladesh ODIs:

Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (vc), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Shreyas Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, W Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Deepak Chahar, Yash Dayal

Squad for Bangladesh Tests:

Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (VC), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav.