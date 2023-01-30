ADVERTISEMENT

Hardik Pandya slams 'shocker of a wicket' after win against New Zealand

January 30, 2023 10:44 am | Updated 10:44 am IST - NEW DELHI

The overly spin-friendly nature of the track even prompted Santner to consider making fast bowler Lockie Ferguson bowl off-spin.

Reuters

Captain Hardik Pandya interacts with New Zealand players after India won the second T20 international cricket match against New Zealand in Lucknow on January 29, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

India's stand-in captain Hardik Pandya has criticised the pitches used for the first two T20 Internationals against New Zealand and hopes a better surface will be rolled out for Wednesday's decider in Ahmedabad.

Pandya and New Zealand counterpart Mitchell Santner were surprised by the sharp turn throughout the series opener in Ranchi, where the touring side prevailed by 21 runs to grab a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

The spinners played an even more dominant role in Sunday's second match in Lucknow, where New Zealand posted 99-8 but managed to stretch the contest to the penultimate delivery of the match before India eked out a six-wicket win.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Spinners from both sides bowled 30 of the total 40 overs and not a single six was hit by a batsman.

Suryakumar Yadav's uncharacteristically restrained 26 not out off 31 balls was the highest individual score by a batter.

"To be honest, it was a shocker of a wicket," Pandya said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

"I don't mind difficult wickets. I am all up for that, but these two wickets are not made for T20.

"Somewhere down the line the curators or the grounds that we are going to play in should make sure they prepare the pitches in time."

The overly spin-friendly nature of the track prompted Santner to consider making fast bowler Lockie Ferguson bowl off-spin.

"I was trying to find them (spinners) from everywhere," Santner said.

"I was asking Lockie if he could bowl some off-spin. I think you don't often see more than 12 overs of spin out there. I think maybe we bowled 16 or 17, so it's definitely something different."

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US