ADVERTISEMENT

Hardik Pandya fined for GT's slow over rate

April 15, 2023 05:17 am | Updated April 14, 2023 11:18 pm IST - Mohali

PTI

Gujrat Titans Captain Hardik Pandya with bowler Mohd Shami during the IPL T20 Match against Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium in New Delhi on April 04, 2022. Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya has been fined ₹12 lakh for maintaining a slow over-rate during their Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Punjab Kings here. Image for representational purposes only. | Photo Credit: Moorthy R.V.

Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya has been fined ₹12 lakh for maintaining a slow over-rate during their Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Punjab Kings here.

The IPL aims for matches to finish in three hours and 20 minutes, but slow over rate is proving to be an issue with several games stretching past the four-hour mark.

"As it was his team’s first offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Mr. Pandya was fined Rs. 12 lakh," an IPL media advisory said on Friday.

Defending champions Gujarat Titans registered a comfortable six-wicket win over Punjab Kings riding on Mohit Sharma's 2/18 and Shubman Gill's 49-ball 67 on Thursday.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The win, Gujarat Titans' third of the season, helped them claim the third spot on the points table while Punjab Kings are sixth with four points from as many matches.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US