Hardik Pandya and wife Natasa Stankovic officially part ways

Published - July 18, 2024 10:16 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic got married on May 31, 2020. Photo: Instagram/hardikpandya93

Star India all-rounder Hardik Pandya, on July 18, announced his separation with wife Natasa Stankovic after a relationship of four years.

Pandya and Stankovic got married on May 31, 2020, and welcomed their first child, son Agastya on July 30 of the same year.

They renewed their wedding vows in the presence of close friends and family on February 14, 2023 in Udaipur in a grand celebration.

“After 4 years of being together, Natasa and I have decided to mutually part ways. We tried our best together and gave it our all, and we believe this is in the best interest for both of us. This was a tough decision for us to make, given the joy, mutual respect and companionship we enjoyed together and as we grew a family,” the couple said in the joint statement.

“We are blessed with Agastya, who will continue to be at the centre of both of our lives and we will co-parent to ensure that we give him everything that we can for his happiness.”

The couple has asked for privacy during this difficult time.

“We sincerely request your support and understanding to give us the privacy during this difficult and sensitive time,” the statement read.

Stankovic, who is Serbian origin, is a model and actress based out of Mumbai. She made her debut in Bollywood films with the political drama Satyagraha, directed by Prakash Jha.

