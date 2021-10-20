Cricket

Hardik expected to bowl

India vice-captain Rohit Sharma on Wednesday said that all-rounder Hardik Pandya is expected to be “ready” to bowl when the team starts its T20 World Cup campaign here on Sunday.

Rohit said the team needs a sixth bowler during the showpiece.

“Hardik is coming along pretty well, but it’ll be a while before he will start to bowl. He hasn’t started bowling, but he should be ready by the start of the tournament,” said Rohit.

“We have quality in the main bowlers, but you need an option for a sixth bowler,” he added.

India plays Pakistan in its opening match here on Sunday.


