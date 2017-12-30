While it is the cricketing world’s understanding that Baroda all-rounder Hardik Pandya leapfrogged into the Indian team two years ago because of a strong recommendation from Rahul Dravid, the former India captain was reluctant to confirm the role played by him.

Part of the fabulous four of the team of the past, Dravid shrugged off the suggestion of he having played a part in Pandya’s rise, and said: “Hardik came into the team because of himself, he is the one who has put in the performances and he is the one who has that ex-factor. When you are a fast bowling all-rounder in India, there aren’t many to compete with and that’s the reality.”

Furthermore Dravid explained: “If you are a batsman or spin bowler in the country, it’s tough because there are a lot of people you compete with, if you are a fast bowling all-rounder, you can count on the fingers of one hand, how many fast bowling all-rounders so to speak are playing in India.”

“When that opportunity opened up in the Indian team and there was a need to, the recognition that overseas tours coming up, we need to identify that kind of person and credit to the selectors,” he added.

Dravid pointed out what happened when he interacted with the previous selection committee. “when I first took over the India-A job, I remember in Chennai, even from that time this thought was there that we need to identify fast-bowling all-rounder in future. Vijay Shankar, Stuart Binny played that role. Hardik Pandya got that opportunity when Vijay got injured and didn’t come come to Australia and he (Hardik) grabbed it with both hands.

“He bowled quick and batted beautifully, in a particularly Test match at Brisbane. When we were 46 for six, he got 79 and credit to him, he has grabbed it. So sometimes you know, sometimes it can happen with certain roles and specifics that people do get fast-tracked because the opportunity exists.”