Hardik bowling is a very good sign: Suryakumar

Hardik Pandya.

06 July 2021 22:08 IST

‘Team management and the all-rounder knew their responsibilities well’

Innovative batsman Suryakumar Yadav has said that Hardik Pandya resuming bowling is a “very good sign” ahead of India’s limited-overs series in Sri Lanka.

“He did bowl in the England series [at home earlier this year]. I was part of it — in all the T20 games, he bowled. In the deciding ODI also he bowled when the team was in a crunch situation, so it was good,” Suryakumar told on Tuesday in a virtual interaction from Colombo.

“I think the team management and Hardik knew their responsibilities really well, so they were taking a call. Here, in the intra-squad game, he did bowl in the nets.

Advertising

Advertising

“He is bowling. It is his and the team management’s call [as to] how they want to go about it. But yes, he is bowling and it is a very good sign.”

Ever since Hardik broke down with a serious back injury during the 2018 Asia Cup, the all-rounder has hardly contributed consistently with the ball in India’s blues.

While his workload with the ball during the limited-overs series against England gave a glimmer of hope, a niggle that he developed as a result meant he didn’t bowl a single ball during the Indian Premier League.

With an eye on the T20 World Cup starting on October 17, Hardik’s bowling fitness will be under the scanner during India’s three ODIs and as many T20Is in the island nation, to be played from July 13.

Mood upbeat

Suryakumar stressed that the mood in the camp was quite upbeat and he was looking forward to learning from Rahul Dravid who is in charge of the team. “In the few practice sessions, the intra-squad game and team meetings, the atmosphere is very calm and composed with his presence,” Suryakumar said.

“We are relaxed, at the same time very excited about this tournament.”