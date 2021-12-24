Harbhajan Singh’s career in pictures

24 December 2021 18:02 IST

The veteran off-spinner announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on Friday

Veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on Friday. Bhajji, as he was famously known, picked up over 400 Test wickets for India and featured in over 100 Tests, a dream for all the cricketers. He wanted to go out on a high wearing that India shirt but some things are just not meant to be.

Known for generating awkward pace and bounce on turning Indian wickets, Harbhajan made batters dance to his tunes. Ask Ricky Ponting, a legend of that era whom Harbhajan dismissed close to a dozen times in Test cricket. Ponting never really got the measure of Harbhajan’s doosra and the bounce that he generated from his gangly 6 feet frame.

Be it Ponting, Matthew Hayden, Adam Gilchrist, Damien Martyn, Steve Waugh, Jacques Kallis, or Andrew Flintoff, Harbhajan dismissed them all.

Advertising

Advertising

Here’s a look at his playing career in pictures.