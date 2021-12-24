Harbhajan Singh’s career in pictures

Cricket

Veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on Friday. Bhajji, as he was famously known, picked up over 400 Test wickets for India and featured in over 100 Tests, a dream for all the cricketers. He wanted to go out on a high wearing that India shirt but some things are just not meant to be.

Known for generating awkward pace and bounce on turning Indian wickets, Harbhajan made batters dance to his tunes. Ask Ricky Ponting, a legend of that era whom Harbhajan dismissed close to a dozen times in Test cricket. Ponting never really got the measure of Harbhajan’s doosra and the bounce that he generated from his gangly 6 feet frame.

Be it Ponting, Matthew Hayden, Adam Gilchrist, Damien Martyn, Steve Waugh, Jacques Kallis, or Andrew Flintoff, Harbhajan dismissed them all.

Here’s a look at his playing career in pictures.

Harbhajan Singh made his Test debut for India in 1998 against England. He went on to play 103 Tests for India, taking 417 wickets.

