Harbhajan Singh’s career in pictures

The Hindu Bureau December 24, 2021 18:02 IST

The veteran off-spinner announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on Friday

1/7 Harbhajan Singh made his Test debut for India in 1998 against England. He went on to play 103 Tests for India, taking 417 wickets. Photo: Getty Images Making his debut in 1998 against New Zealand, Harbhajan Singh featured in 264 white-ball matches for India. In 236 ODI matches, he picked put 269 wickets, while in 28 T20Is, the vetran offie scalped 27 wickets at an economy rate of 6.20 runs per over. Photo: DEEPAK KR In 2001, Harbhajan Singh became the first Indian to take a hat-trick in Test cricket. Photo: The Hindu Photo Archives In 2008, Harbhajan found hismself engulfed in one of the ugliest cricketing controversy - the monkey-gate saga. Indian team and the team management rallied behind the Punjab spinner after Cricket Australia wanted to ban him for the upcoming Tests. In ‘Playing It My Way’, Sachin Tendulkar wrote “Anil Kumble (the then captain) and I took the lead and it was unanimously decided that we would boycott the tour if Bhajji’s ban was upheld.” Photo: Getty Images Harbhajan Singh, the batsman, came to the fore to rescue India, as he hit a six of Shoaib Akhtar, and another of Mohammad Amir in the 2010 Asia Cup. Thanks to his batting heroics, India won the crucial game against Pakistan. In his 236 ODI matches, the veteran off-spinner also contributed 1,237 runs with the bat. Photo: AP Harbhajan Singh picked up nine wickets in nine matches in India’s victorious 2011 World Cup campaign. He was also part of the team that won the 2007 T20 World Cup. Photo: PTI Harbhajan Singh started his IPL careed with Mumbai Indians, then shifted to CSK, and finished his career with Kolkata Knight Riders. The off-spinner picked up 150 wickets in the Indian Premier League, most of them for Mumbai. Photo: PTI