Haramanpreet says no regret over her Dhaka outburst

Harmanpreet was banned for two matches after she smashed the stumps over the umpire’s decision to give her out

August 20, 2023 11:10 pm | Updated 11:10 pm IST - London

PTI
Indian women’s cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur. File

Indian women’s cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur said on Sunday that she has no regret over her temperamental outburst during the third ODI against Bangladesh last month in Dhaka.

Harmanpreet was banned for two matches after she smashed the stumps over the umpire's decision to give her out.

Later in the post-match presentation, she had also termed the umpiring "pathetic" during the bilateral series.

Following the ban, Harmanpreet will miss India’s first two T20I matches at the Hanghzou Asian Games in September-October.

"I will not say that I regret anything because at the end of the day as a player you want to see that fair things are happening. As a player, you always have the right to express yourself and what you're feeling," she was quoted as saying by The Cricket Paper during the Women’s Hundred.

Harmanpreet is playing for Trent Rockets in the tournament.

"I don't think I said anything wrong to any player or any person. I just said what happened on the field. I don't regret anything," she repeated.

Apart from the ban, Harmanpreet was also slapped with three demerit points for “showing dissent at an umpiring decision” and one more for “public criticism” of match officials.

