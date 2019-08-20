Haddin is SRH assistant coach

Former Australian wicketkeeper Brad Haddin was on Monday appointed assistant coach of IPL franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Haddin joins former England coach Trevor Bayliss, who was appointed Sunrisers’ head coach last month replacing fellow Australian Tom Moody.

Both Bayliss and Haddin have prior IPL experience as they have worked at Kolkata Knight Riders but not at the same time.

“Former Australian vice-captain and 2015 World Cup winner Brad Haddin has been appointed as the assistant coach of Sunrisers Hyderbad,” the team tweeted. Sunrisers qualified for the play-offs for the past four seasons.