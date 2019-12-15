Guruprasad bowled over by Tendulkar

Forty-five-year-old S. Guruprasad, leading a simple life here, never imagined in his wildest dreams that an incident that he had almost forgotten would bring him into the limelight.

On Friday evening, he received a call from his nephew in France saying that Sachin Tendulkar had tweeted that he would like to meet the staffer at the Taj Coromandel hotel who had given a wise suggestion about his elbow guard.

“I am not on Twitter. My nephew, who saw the tweet, immediately knew it was me as I had shared the incident with him when it happened,” Guruprasad told The Hindu.

However, his recollection of the event is slightly different from how the Master Blaster remembered it. According to Guruprasad, the year was 2001 and he was not a waiter, but a security guard engaged by the hotel.

“I saw Sachin when he was about to take the lift. I wanted his autograph but did not have a paper. I got it in my security beat notebook,” he said. The notebook is now a prized possession.

As Tendulkar was giving his autograph, Guruprasad asked if he could have a minute to discuss cricket. “He seemed friendly. So, I wasn’t hesitant to ask. I told him that his elbow guard was affecting his wrist movement and the swinging of the bat,” he said.

Tendulkar, in an interview, said that he was surprised that a fan had noticed his discomfort with the elbow guard keenly. He redesigned his elbow guard later.

Guruprasad, a die-hard cricket fan, said that it was the time when Tendulkar was the pillar of India’s batting line-up. “If he got out, the batting line-up would mostly fall like a pack of cards,” he said, adding that he was always heartbroken to see Tendulkar getting out.

Guruprasad said that the recollection and acknowledgement of the incident only showed Tendulkar’s greatness.

Now that the legend has expressed an interest to catch up, he does have an appeal. “There are a lot of children in our neighbourhood, which is predominantly low income. If Sachin visits us, it will be the best thing to happen to us. We would be honoured if he gives us an opportunity to show him Tamil Nadu’s hospitality with a meal at our home,” he added.