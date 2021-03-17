Gurbaz delivers for Afghanistan

Opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz smashed a half-century to help Afghanistan register a 48-run win over Zimbabwe in the first T20I on Wednesday. Gurbaz smashed seven sixes and six boundaries in his 45-ball 87 to steer Afghanistan to 198 for five in 20 overs.

Rashid Khan (three for 28), Karim Janat (two for 14) and Fareed Ahmad (two for 31) then restricted Zimbabwe to 150 for seven to give Afghanistan a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

The scores: Afghanistan 198/5 in 20 overs (Rahmanullah Gurbaz 87, Asghar Afghan 55) bt Zimbabwe 150/7 in 20 overs (T. Kamunhukamwe 44, Rashid Khan 3/28).