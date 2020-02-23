Gujarat enters semis in style

Gujarat eventually ended Goa’s misery, completing the 464-run rout minutes before the end of the extended half hour’s play on the penultimate day of their Ranji Trophy quarterfinal at the Sardar Vallabhai Patel Stadium here on Sunday.

Starting at 158 for one in its second essay, Gujarat hoped to give its specialist batsmen an opportunity to pile on the runs ahead of next week’s semifinal. But Lakshay Garg’s four wickets for 14 in six overs forced Gujarat to declare midway through the morning session at 199 for six, setting an insurmountable target of 630.

Promising left-arm spinner Siddharth Desai (5/81) and left-arm pacer Arzan Nagwaswalla (4/18) then ensured that the match finished on Sunday. Desai trapped last-man Vijesh Prabhudesai in front to complete the win 12 minutes before close of play.

Smidgeon of hope

Earlier, Goa lost its openers cheaply yet again along with captain Amit Verma to leave it reeling at 13 for three. However, Suyash Prabhudessai (66, 135b, 11x4, 1x6) and Snehal Kauthankar’s (17, 77b, 2x4) 81-run association for the fourth wicket raised hopes of stretching the match into the last day.

But Kauthankar got a debatable decision from umpire Nandan for the second time in the match, adjudged caught-behind after a long delay despite the batsman indicating the ball had brushed his thigh-pad. Once he departed, the Goa lower order succumbed to the accuracy and pressure built by Gujarat’s attack.

While Desai used the angles well, even managing to exploit the rough on the pitch, Nagwaswalla, the local boy, bowled a heartening spell late in the day that ensured Gujarat has an extra day’s rest before the semifinal in Rajkot.

Gandhi reprimanded

Gujarat’s Chirag Gandhi was reprimanded for breaching the code of conduct — “charging at an umpire” as Gujarat tried to get Goa all out. After being charged by on-field umpires Nandan and C. Ravikanth Reddy, Gandhi accepted his offence and was officially reprimanded by match referee Youraj Singh during a short hearing after the match.

The scores: Gujarat — 1st innings: 602/8 decl.

Goa — 1st innings: 173.

Gujarat — 2nd innings: Priyank Panchal b Suyash 37, Samit Gohel lbw b Garg 72, Bhargav Merai b Garg 50, Manprit Juneja lbw b Garg 4, Chirag Gandhi (not out) 16, Parthiv Patel c Kauthankar b Garg 8, Axar Patel lbw b Suyash 9; Extras (lb-1, nb-2): 3; Total (for 6 wkts. decl., 64.2 overs): 199.

Fall of wickets: 1-72, 2-159, 3-165, 4-166, 5-182, 6-199.

Goa bowling: Garg 11-3-30-4, Alemao 11-1-37-0, Vijesh 5-0-17-0, Misal 16-2-53-0, Suyash 10.2-0-34-2, Pandrekar 9-1-17-0, Govekar 2-0-10-0.

Goa — 2nd innings: Sumiran Amonkar c Gohel b Desai 5, Vaibhav Govekar c Gandhi b Kalaria 4, Suyash Prabhudessai c Gohel b Desai 66, Amit Verma b Nagwaswalla 1, Snehal Kauthankar c Parthiv b Desai 17, Smit Patel b Desai 17, Darshan Misal (not out) 46, Lakshay Garg c Juneja b Nagwaswalla 1, Amulya Pandrekar c Merai b Nagwaswalla 1, Felix Alemao c Gohel b Nagwaswalla 0, Vijesh Prabhudesai lbw b Desai 0; Extras (b-4, lb-2) 6; Total (in 66.4 overs): 164.

Fall of wickets: 1-5, 2-10, 3-13, 4-94, 5-103, 6-132, 7-139, 8-145, 9-145.

Gujarat bowling: Kalaria 12-5-21-1, Gaja 13-7-20-0, Nagwaswalla 13-8-18-4, Desai 19.4-3-81-5, Axar 9-4-18-0.

Man-of-the-Match: Roosh Kalaria.