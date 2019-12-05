Cricket

G.S. Lakshmi set to make history

more-in

Will be the first woman to oversee a men’s ODI

Former India cricketer G.S. Lakshmi is set to become the first woman match referee to oversee a men’s ODI when she officiates the opening match of the third series of the World Cup League 2 in the UAE on Sunday.

Lakshmi will oversee the match between the UEA and USA at Sharjah.

This is the second significant achievement for Lakshmi this year, following her appointment as the first woman in the ICC International Panel of Match Referees in May.

The 51-year old, who first officiated as a match referee in domestic women’s matches in 2008-09, has now overseen three women’s ODIs, 16 men’s T20Is and seven women’s T20Is.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Cricket
cricket
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 5, 2019 9:56:33 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/cricket/gs-lakshmi-set-to-make-history/article30195116.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY