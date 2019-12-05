G.S. Lakshmi set to make history

Former India cricketer G.S. Lakshmi is set to become the first woman match referee to oversee a men’s ODI when she officiates the opening match of the third series of the World Cup League 2 in the UAE on Sunday.

Lakshmi will oversee the match between the UEA and USA at Sharjah.

This is the second significant achievement for Lakshmi this year, following her appointment as the first woman in the ICC International Panel of Match Referees in May.

The 51-year old, who first officiated as a match referee in domestic women’s matches in 2008-09, has now overseen three women’s ODIs, 16 men’s T20Is and seven women’s T20Is.